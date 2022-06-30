Tanzania: Simba Lift Lid On Manojlovic Contract

SIMBA said the one-year contract given to new Head Coach Zoran Manojlovic has an option to be extended basing on the performance he is set to have at the helm of the club.

The Serbian tactician was officially unveiled on Tuesday night through Simba's official instagram page hence succeeding Spanish trainer Pablo Franco who was released after mutual agement from both sides.

It is therefore a new challenge for Manojlovic who has a big task ahead in ensuring that Simba retain their glory after enduring a tough season which has seen them surrendering two major domestic titles.

However, in his remarks yesterday, the club's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally reiterated that giving him a one-year deal should not be a talking subject because it can be stretched basing on his performance.

"If he is going to perform well according to what the club wants, definitely, his contract will be extended. You can give a coach a five- year deal but fire him just five months if he is not performing in respect to the agreed terms.

"The most important thing we are looking for is good performance from him. Contract extension will come basing on the way he is going to stamp success at the club.

"For Simba fans, they should not worry about the contract duration provided he is able to bring happiness to them and if he succeed, then even before the end his contract, it will be strengthened," Ally said.

He further said the coach is expected to join the squad soon before the start of pre-season so that he can have enough time to inject his playing tactics to players and sort out all the shortfalls prior to the commencement of 2023/23 season.

Moreover, Ally pointed out that they have recommended that Assistant Coach should be the same (Selemani Matola) who knows well the country's league such that it can be a difficult thing to let him come with his own right hand man.

Again, the communications boss disclosed that they have tasked Manojlovic to drive the club as far as the semifinals of next season's CAF Champions League and winning back the Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) titles.

In the same token, Ally revealed that procedures to get another goalkeeping coach are going on well to replace Tyron Damons who has joined South African giants Orlando Pirates.

"We want to hire another competent goalkeeping trainer to continue sharpening our goalies and make them even better. Damons did a recommendable job and we appreciate him a lot for his remarkable services," he said.