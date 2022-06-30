Tanzania: Tz Ladies Eye Coastal Open Re-Conquest

TANZANIAN golfers have been invited to this year Kenyan Ladies Coast Open Golf Championship which has now turned into a five-course marathon.

The events that are scheduled to be staged in five courses of the Kenyan coast are scheduled to start from July 25th to 30th this year.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Honorary Secretary Madina Iddi, told the 'Daily News' from Arusha yesterday that they have received an invitation from their Kenyan counterpart, Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) to send golfers for the tough week-long-week battle.

"I want to confirm that KLGU has invited us to their events, it's honour as this will be a good experience to our golfers," she said.

Golfers from all East African countries will be engaged in the race for the tournaments' top awards.

Iddi said the series schedule will start on Monday on July 25th at Leisure Golf Club in Kwale County for the Leisure Trophy, covering 18 holes.

After Leisure the golfers will then move to the sea-link Mombasa Golf Club for Mombasa Cup on Tuesday's July 26, for another 18 holes showdown.

The battle then will head to Nyali Golf & Country Club course on Wednesday, 27th July 27th for 36 holes Division B and C battle and a day later it will be Division A golfers who will play in the 36-hole event.

On Friday, July 28th the new course in this year's series, Malindi golf course will host golfers in another 18-hole showdown.

Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kilifi County will host the stable ford format tournament which will be the only non KLGU event on Saturday, July 30th .

Iddi said that the competition is open to ladies with a valid WHS handicap index and will be played in accordance with R&A Rules of Golf and the local rules in place.

Tanzania golfers have dominated the tournament for several years as Iddi, Angel Eaton, Neema Olomi and Vicky Elias who represented the country in last year's event.

In-form Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) started with 76 grosses in the morning round before returning an impressive 73 in the afternoon final round of Nyali Bowl to post aggregate 149 strokes to finish overall second.

Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club golfer Eaton also played brilliantly in early series finishes among the top winners.

This year's events also will be an ideal drill for national team members who will represent Tanzania in the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) to be hosted in Dar es Salaam.