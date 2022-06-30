Tanzania: Patandi Teachers for Residential Training in Norway

SPECIAL needs education teachers at Patandi College in Arusha are set to travel to Norway for a residential training at Molde University College.

A coordinator of children with disabilities and quality of life-challenges and possibilities programme, Aneth Kway disclosed here recently that at least 10 teachers from the Arusha based college are scheduled to fly to the Nordic country to furnish their skills on handling children with special needs.

The programme will also see another group of teachers from Norway pitch camp at Patandi Teachers College for a similar mission.

"This will be a more of an exchange programme to both learning institutions, a move which seeks to equip our teachers with the right skills and knowledge," she said.

In her rejoinder, Professor SivElin Nord Sæbjørnsen from Molde University College noted that NOREC reciprocal exchange project, aims to improve the situation of children with special needs in learning facilities.

According to Prof Sæbjørnsen, the mutual exchange of staff and students seeks to contribute to the improvement of the life quality of children with disabilities in Norway and Tanzania, by implementing the UN conventions on, respectively, the Rights of the Child and Persons with Disabilities.

"The project will enable us appreciate the challenges that students with special needs face in both contexts," the don explained.

Currently, the project involves the two partners, Molde University College and Patandi Teachers College of special needs education.

For her part, the Director for Special Needs Education at the Education Ministry Magreth Matonya assured that the government had put in place favorable conditions to enable students with special needs attain their education.