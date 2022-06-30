Tanzania: RC Urges Use of Digital Systems to Boost Efficiency

COUNCIL'S Trade Officers in the country have been urged to help their Councils come up with projects which suit their needs and expand the investment sector by using available opportunities and resources in their respective areas.

The Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Aboubakar Kunenge made the remarks while officiating five days training on Business Licensing Act - Cap 208 to Councils Trade Officers from four regions of Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara and Coast organized by Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) in Kibaha Town, this week.

"The government is making huge efforts in attracting investors to our country, it is now up to you to work with your Councils and use your expertise to come up with projects and ideas which will expand the Investment sector in your areas," he noted.

Expounding, he said that our country is building an Industrial economy and that the government has formed the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Investment to increase efficiency in the sector to achieve the goal.

"You must remember that your clients are business personnel and that they need quality services and you must also know that the needs of your clients are changing from time to time," he said.

For his part, BRELA Chief Executive Officer Mr Godfrey Nyaisa mentioned that BRELA has introduced an online business registration system as one way of improving services and reaching out to a larger population with much ease.

On that, he urged the participants to use the digital system in their daily activities.

On the other hand, the CEO took time to remind Trade Officers of their responsibilities and abide by their work ethics.

He said, "Some of you have forgotten that they are Trade Officers and they are now busy with collecting taxes only, this is unethical and will not be tolerated".

A total of 86 Trade Officers from the four regions are attending the training.