Mozambique: CNE Seeks Strategies for Elections in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) is looking for safe measures to conduct voter registration for next year's municipal elections in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, following the terrorism that has been plaguing parts of the province, since October 2017.

CNE chairperson Carlos Matsinhe says that this procedure is being done in coordination with the local government, in order to assess security levels in the province.

According to Matsinhe, quoted by the Maputo daily "Notícias", the CNE intends to guarantee a safe environment, so that all citizens can participate in the voter registration, including the displaced population in some districts of Cabo Delgado.

"We are listening to the government to know its agenda and position on security issues, as well as the guidelines for sensitive matters", he said at a meeting held with political parties in Maputo.

In Cabo Delgado, the CNE is talking to local leaders about how best to intervene in the holding of elections not only in Mocímboa da Praia, which is the only municipality which was occupied by the terrorists for a period, but also in other municipal areas where displaced people from Mocimboa da Praia are currently living.

"We want to know how to carry out the voter registration among people who have moved from different communities. All of this should be defined not only by the CNE, but in a joint dialogue with other forces", he explained.

While the best ways to act are being studied, Matsinhe stressed that the members of the District Elections Commission have already been selected and will soon take office in the provincial capital, Pemba.