Liberia: 'I'm Angry'

-Cummings Asserts on the way the Resources are leaving the Country

Alexander B. Cummings says he is seriously angry with the Liberian Government for not putting into place a system that will allow the resources of the country impact the living conditions of all citizens.

According to Mr. Cummings, the country resources are have impacted the lives of citizens, it only leaves the country and the citizens in poverty.

Speaking to a team of journalists following a three day thank you tour in Grand Cape Mount County with Senator Simeon Taylor, Mr. Cummings used the interview to urge the Liberian Government to address those challenges the people of Grand Cape County are undergoing, especially, the lack of good healthcare delivery services, roads connectivity, education among others.

He said the county resources cannot be depleted by foreigners who are using their company and the citizens are not fully benefiting from their resources, something he is optimistic that it will change under the CPP leadership.

The ANC Political leader however urged the citizens, especially in Cape mount to demand that the Government implements their rights to the basic social services including their resources.

Mr. Cummings further disclosed that during the December 8, 2020 Senatorial Campaign of the CPP Senator, Simeon Taylor , he promised the people of Grand Cape Mount County that following their victory, they were going to return and appreciate them for the trust and confidence reposed in the CPP.

He used the interview to express gratitude to the citizens of the four electoral districts of Grand Cape Mount County for their support and believing in the CPP, especially the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Mr. Cummings however urged Senator Taylor to keep the connection with the people of Grand Cape Mount County describing him as the most popular man in the county.

The ANC Political Leader disclosed that the next three days tour will be in Bomi County to interact with the citizens and appreciate them for their support during the senatorial elections.

Mr. Cummings however reaffirmed his commitment to the CPP to work collectively with the various leaders of the party in giving hope to Liberians for a better leadership.

Also making remark, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon Taylor vowed to reconcile the people of the county, following his victory including the legal battle with former Grand Cape Mount County Senator Victor Watson.

Senator Taylor said he will work with the county legislative caucus to ensure that those laws that are intended to impact the living conditions of his people are implemented.

According to him, the county resources cannot be taking way by foreigners and the citizens are out of jobs, including lack of road connectivity education among others.

Senator Taylor further disclosed that he will ensure that the rights of the citizens are upheld by the Government through the various laws .

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for their support and promised to work in their interest for the overall good of the county development.