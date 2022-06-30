Liberia: President Weah Launches Over U.S.$13 Million Fund Drive Towards 'Zogos' Rehabilitation

29 June 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Thursday, June 30, 2022, launch a National Fund Drive for the rehabilitation and empowerment of the Country's "At Risk-Youth" popularly known as Zogos.

The National Fund Drive is a joint initiative of the Government of Liberia and Development Partners aimed at addressing the ever-worsening plights of At-Risk Youth in the country to not only ensure a better future for thousands of citizens in this category of the population but also ameliorate socioeconomic and security risks they pose to the country.

Taking place at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town at 10:00 A.M, the Fund Drive is being held under the theme "Reclaiming Our Youth for a Better Liberia".

Dignitaries expected to participate as key contributors to the program include All UN agencies, foreign embassies, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs), state-owned enterprises, corporate entities, and the civil society.

The Liberian Leader is expected to underscore the deplorable conditions that unfortunate young people of Liberia at enduring, the evil of drug and substance abuse, and motivate citizens, businesses, development partners, and diplomats see the exigency of working together to save a whole generation of the population rendered depraved by circumstances.

