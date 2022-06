A total of 156 police cadets have been expelled from Tanzania Police School for misconducts.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro revealed this on Wednesday when he visited the Force's battlefields located at West Kilimanjaro in Siha District of Kilimanjaro Region.

The Police czar reminded the trainees to adhere rules, regulations and procedures at the college of the school as well as maintaining discipline within the Police Force.