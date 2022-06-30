Tanzania: Improved Infrastructures Win Investors' Hearts

GOVERNMENT's deliberate efforts to construct a world class road infrastructure networks across the country have been noticed as among the key factors that attract investments in the East African member

Recently official data shows that Tanzania has attracted significant investments in the country, with a record 9.2 US billion dollars (21.3tr/-) investment projects in just three months.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the handover of a fleet of 45 vehicles to Tigo Tanzania, the General Manager of Specialized Rentals (SRL), Mr Mihir Patwardhan said the improved infrastructure sector stimulates domestic players to showcase a true Tanzanian class of service delivery.

"We extend our gratitude to the government for having an enhanced focus on creating a world class road infrastructure across the country, thus enabling and attracting investment into the country for much needed stimulus for the domestic players to showcase a true Tanzanian Class of service and delivery," the GM said at the event that saw the mobile company acquiring a fleet of vehicles from Isuzu Tanzania.

Country General Manager of Al Mansour - Isuzu Anurup Chatterjee said the company has injected a total of 1.5 million US dollars into the Tanzanian market since its inception and the investment demonstrates the firm's confidence in the automotive sector as being a market driver in the regional economy over the next decade.

"Over the years we have shown efforts in collaborating with the government and other transport stakeholders and people in need of the best transportation services in the country as part of its support in ensuring the best and affordable transportation services in Tanzania," he said.

On his part, Acting Managing Director of Tigo, CPA Innocent Rwetabura said the telecom has partnered with the rental company as it plans to equip its dedicated team with the most reliable and efficient vehicles in a bid to reach and provide its customers with the best products and services across the country.