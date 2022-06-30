Nigeria: MSMEs Poised to Leapfrog Nigeria Into Economic Prosperity - Osinbajo

30 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

THE exploits of Nigeria's micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, MSMEs, in technology and manufacturing will leapfrog the country to economic prosperity, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

Speaking at the 5th MSMEs Awards Dinner held at the State House, Osinbajo said that the relentless drive, energy and creativity of young Nigerians is the guarantee that the country will prosper and provide jobs and opportunities for the millions of youths coming into the job market yearly.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by Laolu Akande, Media Aide to the Vice President yesterday, Osinbajo stated: "These MSMEs tell the story of our country's great economic future. We are set to manufacture our own vehicles, clean energy trucks and cars, and we are on course to manufacturing our own weapons, armoured mobile platforms and aircraft. We have all it takes."

