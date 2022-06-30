Nigeria: Kingmakers Ask Abdulrazaq to Remove Odo-Owa Monarch

Kingmakers (Iwarefa) and Afin Descendants Union of Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara state have passed vote of no confidence on the Olota of Odo-Owa, Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula, asking Governor AbdulRazaq to remove him .

But the monarch in a swift reaction denied the allegations claiming that he can boast of both human and physical development in eight years of his reign.

He also claimed that the petition cannot stand because two of the signatories have been suspended from office, adding that signature of one other was forged.

The kingmakers who, are six in number in a petition made available to Vanguard in ilorin accused the monarch of exhibiting attributes that are antithetical to his throne.

They therefore, urged the state government to immediately dethrone Oba Adimula as the Olota of Odo-Owa.

They added that a new Olota be installed for peace and tranquility to reign in Odo-Owa in place of the current one based on his alleged disgraceful acts.

In a petition to the state government and signed by High Chiefs Ejisu, Eesa, Asalu, Odoka, Ojoko and Erunna, Bankole Funsho, MA Tope, Omotoso Peter Kayode, Adebanjo Ogunsola Benjamin, Popoola Bunmi and Ashaolu Sunday Raphael respectively, the kingmakers (Iwarefa) said the monarch's alleged insatiable desire for land grabbing is legendary.

Twelve out of 14 members of Afin Descendants Union signed the vote of no confidence petition.

The petition reads: "His reign has been characterized by riots and public violence that had claimed some lives within the community.

"Majority of the title chiefs of the community no longer regard him as king and whoever amongst them speaks against his misrule is publicly flogged and paraded half naked in public or have his valuable properties destroyed.

"He has dragged the entire community into antagonism with neighbouring communities. He is at loggerheads with the Oke-Ero traditional council and does not attend statutory and emergency meetings.

"The Odo-Owa community that used to be a single entity is in danger of splitting into five different communities because of the maladministration of the Olota.

"For the above and many other reasons, we pray that Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula be dethroned immediately and prosecuted for the crime he has committed."

In his reaction, Oba Adimula in an interview with Vanguard denied that he did not have any achievement in the community within the eight years of his reign.

The Monarch who said that he can boast of both human and physical development said, "Today, Odo-Owa can boast of having a divisional Police Station, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) zonal office and FRSC zonal office. I have rehabilitated the Palace with new buildings and a fence which were not present before 2015 when I was installed as the King.

"No fewer than 25 youths have secured employment in Federal government agencies between 2019 and now through the palace and the record of this is the palace for anyone that wants to confirm."

Oba Adimula also said that the people were raising petitions against him because they thought he would die before three years of assumption on the throne.

"They thought I would die before three years on the throne but when I did not die, they embark on all sorts of things to frustrate me out of the throne.