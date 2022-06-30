Nigeria: ERA/FoEN Hails Court Judgment Striking Out Ojo's Suit Against Bassey, BoT

Abuja — THE Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, Tuesday, hailed the Federal High Court's judgment striking out Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo's suit against erstwhile Chairman, Nnimmo Bassey

and Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Organisation for on grounds of unseriousness.

This was contained in a statement signed by the current BoT Chair, ERA/FoEN, Prof Margaret Okorodudu-Fubara.

According to the statement, Dr. Ojo, who was removed as Executive Director of ERA/FoEN by the Board on October 3, 2020, did not contest the decision of the Board relieving him as executive director, but instead approached the court to declare his 2015 ouster as secretary of the Board illegal.

The statement reads in part, "The Federal High Court Sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has struck out the suit instituted by Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, former executive director of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) against erstwhile Chair of the organisation, Nnimmo Bassey, and the Board of Trustees of the Environmental Rights Development Foundation challenging his removal as Secretary in 2015.

"After nearly two years of legal back and forth, in April 2022, at the request of the Counsel to Nnimmo Bassey, the Federal High Court Lagos had sought pleadings of both parties in the matter, but the plaintiff failed to file any process to the effect until June 9, 2022, when the case was struck out.

"Presiding Judge, Honorable Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa struck out the case on the grounds that the Plaintiff (Godwin Ojo) has not shown sufficient seriousness consequent upon which the case was disposed of. Ojo will also pay the sum of N50,000 (fifty thousand naira only) as cost awarded in favour of the first defendant."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also the statement recalled that at its Emergency Board Meeting held on October 3, 2020, to discuss the report of an independent Evaluation of ERA/FoEN, the Board resolved that the services of Ojo were no longer required and his appointment as the Executive Director terminated with effect from October 3, 2020.

"The Evaluation Report which was adopted by the Board for full implementation concluded that Ojo who is "by nature of the position of executive director ultimately responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the organization and staff management is out of his depth, lacking both leadership and management sufficient to the task."

It also added that, "The Board subsequently prohibited him from parading himself in any manner as representative of the organisation or in any capacity as ERA/FoEN Executive Director and took a decision to replace him with Barrister Chima Williams, the current Executive Director."