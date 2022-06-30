Namibia: Nghipondoka Off to Paris for Education Pre-Summit

THE minister of education, arts and culture, Anna Nghipondoka, is attending a three-day pre-summit on transforming education in Paris, France.

Nghipondoka left for Europe on Sunday.

Ministry spokesperson Sem Shino has confirmed this.

The minister is accompanied by executive director of education, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp and two deputy executive directors, Gerard Vries and Edda Wibke Bohn.

Shino says Nghipondoka will discuss several issues on transforming education and issues hampering Namibia's education system.

"The ministry will also have a national conference on education in August before the main summit in New York in September this year," Shino says.

He says the minister will provide feedback on the outcomes of recent regional consultations.