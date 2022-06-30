Tanzania, Nigeria Gas Bodies Engage in Partnership Talks

THE Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) has hosted the delegation from the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) for a two-day visit to share experiences, discuss and formalize their partnerships for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

PETAN was led by its Chairman, Mr Nicolas Chiokejine Odinuwe and Vice Chairman, Mr Richard Oluranti Omole and ATOGS Board Chairman, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim.

PETAN is an association of Nigerian Indigenous Technical Oilfield service companies in the Upstream and Downstream sectors of the Oil industry.

Mr Abdulrahim said the ATOGS/PETAN collaboration is set to benefit Tanzanians in the strategic areas, namely sharing Nigerian Local Content experience in the oil and gas sector, sharing deep offshore capabilities and technological experience.

He said also that the partnership aims to collaborate on joint venture bidding and financing for projects and all business opportunities available in the Oil and Gas sector, training and capacity-building programmes for locals in technical aspects of service provision in oil and gas value chains.

Further, to share insight and experience on how Nigeria achieved local content value in the provision of services, goods, materials, supplies and equipment to the local oil and gas industry.

Mr Odinuwe said the association was formed to bring together Nigerian Oil & Gas entrepreneurs to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the major operators and policymakers.

Apart from the ATOGS chairman, others were the Board of Directors Jumbe Menye, Secretariat and ATOGS members from various sectors of the economy from logistics, training institutions, engineering, carpentry, banking, construction, and transportation, real estate, services, and catering amongst few.

"PETAN is the largest and leading advocacy group representing Nigerian Oil and Gas service companies with membership cutting across the entire value chain of the oil sector which has been delivering quality services to the industry for over 30 years," Mr Odinuwe said.

ATOGS appreciates this partnership with PETAN as it will help to improve education standards, invest in our citizens, and train and inclusively develop their capacities.

"I appeal to all governments, representatives, policymakers, legislators, captains of industries, and all industry stakeholders to work together for a better operating environment that will have the desired positive effect on the respective economy of Tanzanians. Local Content is a call for National to survive" said Abdulsamad.

Nigeria High Commissioner to Tanzania Ambassador Hamisu Umar Takalmawa said, "I welcome this partnership which will cement the ties between our two countries, our people and will Tanzanian growth in the oil and gas sector. Tanzania has very good fair fiscal and regulatory regimes to attract investors.

I believe ATOGS/PETAN partnership has come at the right time due to many opportunities in the natural resources but importantly to share Nigerian knowledge which will be an asset to Tanzanians" Ambassador Takalmawa said.