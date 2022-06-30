Tanzania: Zanzibar CJ Pledges Diligence in Dispensing Justice

ZANZIBAR's newly appointed Chief Justice (CJ) and three High Court judges took oath of office on Tuesday, pledging diligent work to dispense justice to all.

"It's a great honour that President (Hussein) Mwinyi has accorded me; I promise to work hard and honestly for the best interest of all Zanzibaris," CJ Khamis Ramadhan Abdalla said soon after he was sworn-in at a State House-hosted ceremony.

The CJ said he will enforce the fight against sexual abuse and gender violence in the country, asking all citizens to effectively play their role especially by appearing in courts to testify against gender related cases.

In front of President Mwinyi, CJ Abdalla, and judges Said Hassan Said, Mohamed Ali Mohamed and Salma Ali Hassan pledged their office allegiance.

Prior to his new appointment to the top office in the country's judiciary last Friday, the new CJ had served the post for almost a year in an acting capacity.

Lady Justice Salma is the immediate Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) while judges Mohamed and Said were Zanzibar High Court Registrar and former Attorney General (AG), respectively.

The new High Court judges pleaded with all Zanzibaris to stand firm against gender violence and sexual abuses to make Zanzibar a safe place for women and girls.

Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla was among the high ranking national leaders, including ministers, AG Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji, Zanzibar Chief Muft Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaab and Chief Secretary Engineer Zena Ahmed Said who attended the swearing-in ceremony.