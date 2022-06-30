Tanzania: Technology, Innovation Vital in Country's Prosperity

CONTRIBUTION of research and innovation is recognized by the government as an important tool in improving and simplifying the lives of citizens in saving time on performance, increasing productivity and quality in product production and even on service delivery.

In addition, research, innovation and sustainable socio-economic development go hand in hand.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Omary Kipanga made the remarks recently while representing Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the opening of the 7th anniversary of research and innovation week at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

He says on that note it is a must that researchers, designers and innovators in all sectors must take deliberate steps to design and produce technologies for social and economic development in Tanzania.

"While doing all this, it is also important to reflect and ask ourselves how we are preparing to take full advantage of the opportunities arising from the ongoing technological change taking place around the world," he says.

In ensuring that Tanzania does not behave like a secluded island, the Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango, on February 12 this year launched the New National Environment Policy 2021, which among other things strengthens biotechnology management, the fight against invasive species and climate change.

An official from the Office of the Vice President, Thomas Chali, made the same remarks while briefing the media on the policy, saying that the launch of the policy was after the improvement of the 1997 reform policy so that it can go in line with the current development, including the whole issue of climate change.

He was quoted saying "We need to make improvements because of the introduction of new technology, and considering the fact that we are not the sole proprietors of the universe"

He says the policy initially lacked guidance on climate change, lack of the current use of modern biotechnology, invasive organisms that at the beginning of the original policy did not exist as well as increased investment in environmental issues.

Quoted on the policy change, the Acting Director General of the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), Dr Bugwesa Katale says it will go a long way in managing biotechnology.

He says that because biotechnology has a wide range of uses, it is used in manufacturing, baking, in agriculture as well as in health.

Recently, in a televised genetic engineering (GMO) debate on a local television, he quoted Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) lecturer, Dr Philibert Nyinondi as saying that there was no history of science in the world that could be prevented, it can only be delayed.

Dr. Nyinondi says that in Tanzania, GMO research has been done on two crops, including maize and cassava, which is a study using common technologies while studies abound in many crops.

"The issue of GMOs has been talked about more in Tanzania than technology, we have had a problem with understanding because we are talking about a product that we do not know how it can be acquired," he said.

He says Costech's main job is to make sure people are aware of the genetic engineering technology.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Omary Kipanga says technological change is occurring at a faster rate than expected, and that the momentum is expected to increase further as economic and social development progresses, and has manifested itself in various sectors, including agriculture.

Therefore, he says the key as a country is to continue to researching and designing the best way in which these technologies and innovations can be used for the benefit of economic development and social well-being.

"I am well aware that the impact can be positive or negative, so my call to all stakeholders in Science, Technology and Innovation is, continue to work with the Government to ensure that our society is fully aware of the ongoing Scientific, Technological and Innovative development going on in the world," he says.

He says the government recognizes the importance and use of research and innovation in building a strong and sustainable economy as outlined in the National Development Vision 2025, the Third Five-Year National Development Plan 2021/2022 - 2025/2026, and the CCM 2020 Manifesto.

The Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Election Manifesto calls on the government to ensure that science, technology and innovation are fully utilized in running sectors which boost the economy, with the aim of achieving a middle-income economy that is competitive, inclusive and industry-led.

For his part, Dr Arnold Mushongi, Coordinator of Maize Crops from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), Ilonga Center in Kilosa, Morogoro Region, says that among the challenges facing the maize crop are climate change associated with drought, warehouse and farm pests.

"Therefore climate change is a very sensitive criterion. In recent years, there has been a challenge due to the emergence of new pests such as maize blight, carrot weeds and locust invasion.

"Control of these pests is a major challenge as they are new to Tanzania and beyond, especially in sub-Saharan Africa," he says.

To address these challenges, TARI is conducting participatory research and training for stakeholders. But it has also been governed by Act No. 10 of 2016 where it is responsible for overseeing, conducting and coordinating all agricultural research activities in the country.

He says the growth of science and technology also goes hand in hand with the demand and use of biotechnology, saying to a large extent biotechnology in this country is still used in academic research, especially in laboratories.

He says biotechnological research for the actual development of the farmer and other consumers is still underway for a variety of reasons, including understanding, coordination, management, legal and policy among Tanzanians.

It should be noted that the guidelines and application of biotechnology in the country in improving agriculture and its products are legal.

Moreover, it should be further noted that not every problem is solved by one type of solution. Similarly, biotechnology is not the solution to every problem in agricultural and national development.

He says the word biotechnology is strange but it is a technology that was used many years before Jesus was born, and cited the technology used in fermentation of various products such as baking bread, milk, medicine, environmental cleaning, soil fertilization and more.

The second technology used is the production of many clean and safe seeds in a short time and reliably using the bottle method. This method is durable and very useful, especially for garden crops such as flowers, vegetables and fruits.

He says genetic engineering technologies, along with the emerging generations of biotechnology in Tanzania are still on the verge of being understood before they are allowed to be used.

"Although different countries have joined forces in the invention, discovery, reception and application of these generations of technologies, Africa is still lagging behind, with the champions being the world's most economically, scientifically and technologically advanced nations," he says. Tanzania needs to know its challenges and choose the right solution. But the focus should be on biotechnology that will be acceptable and solve social problems, economical, sustainable development and resource conservation, including biodiversity.