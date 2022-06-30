Tanzania: Coast Region 2,200 People to Benefit From Climate Change Project

MORE than 2,200 women and men who are vulnerable to climate change in the Coast Region are expected to benefit from the People, Prosperity, Planet (PPP) project.

The project worth 600,000 British Pounds equivalent to 1.7bn/- launched in Dar es Salaam yesterday will be implemented by Tanzania Gender and Sustainable Energy Network (TANGSEN), in collaboration with Tradecraft Exchange (TX) in three-years from 2022.

The project, which is sponsored by both the UK government and private donations from UK citizens, aims to reduce poverty and improve climate resilience for coastal communities in Tanzania.

TANGSEN Executive Secretary, Hezron Kajange said the project commenced in April this year and is expected to benefit 2,200 people in the Rufiji and Kisarawe Districts of the Coast Region.

"The beneficiaries will include 1,300 women, 900 men and 100 people with disabilities with a focus on increased income and improved natural resources management," he said.

Along with eradicating poverty, the project, according to him, intends to improve and streamline the execution of methods for adapting to climate change, such as land use plans, renewable energy plans, and forest management plans.

Mr Kajange said Rufiji wards that will benefit from the scheme include Mwaseni, Ngarambe, Mbwara and Kipugila while in Kisarawe the wards will encompass Vikunguru, Cholesamvula and Marui.

According to Janet Ruminju, Programme Manager at Traidcraft, the targeted communities of smallholder farmers and entrepreneurs will boost productivity along targeted value chains with a focus on honey, fruit trees, poultry, and vegetables, adding that the district councils will actively participate in the execution of climate adaptation plans.

Ms Ruminju said the project would involve a number of activities, such as teaching farmers on agroecological methods, assisting them in gaining access to farm inputs, and assisting 2,200 farmers in forming 80 organisations.

Expected outcomes included a decrease in poverty by providing vulnerable people with climate-resilient livelihoods, higher earnings, and better management of natural resources, she said.

She noted that they anticipate that- as a result of the project, 80 per cent of the target households will see at least a 20 per cent rise in net income along the targeted value chains, as well as enhanced productivity and market access.

TANGSEN is a professional network advocating for women's empowerment and increased access to modern energy technologies and services in Tanzania.

Commenting, acting Rufiji District Executive Director, Salim Msuya said that the production sectors has been negatively impacted by an increase in diseases and pests brought on by climate change.

"We think that by implementing this project, we will be able to identify solutions and give farmers greater financial security as well as peace of mind," he added.