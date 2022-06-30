Tanzania: Court Saves Psssf From Paying 70m/ - Compensation

THE Court of Appeal has saved the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) from paying 70m/- compensation to her former employee Siriel Mchembe for allegedly publishing defamatory statements against her through social media, Jamii Foums and Mzalendo Forums.

Justices Ferdinand Wambali, Lugano Mwandambo and Ignas Kitusi ruled against Ms Mchembe, the respondent, after allowing appeal lodged by the PSSSF, the appellant, to challenge the decision of High Court, which confirmed findings of Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) over the matter.

"In the circumstances, we find that the sole ground of appeal has been substantiated by the appellant. Consequently, we find the appeal meritorious and hereby allow it. Considering the nature of the dispute in the instant appeal, we order that parties shall bear their respective costs," they declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the appellant had contended that the High Court failed to subject the evidence on record by the respondent to judicial scrutiny.

In their judgment delivered recently, the justices pointed out that there was no dispute that the alleged defamatory statements against the respondent, some senior members of the management and staff of the appellant were initially published and posted in Jamii Forum.

According to the record of appeal, they noted, the defamatory statements were later posted on Wazalendo Forums after the contributors alleged that Jamii Forum platform had been compromised by the appellant's management.

The justices further noted that there was also no dispute that the information contained in the defamatory statements was directed to not only the respondent but also to senior members of the management and staff of the appellant.

"It is however, unfortunate that though the CMA in its finding found that the appellant is responsible for the publication of the defamatory statements against the respondent, it did not find whether on the strength of the evidence on record the respective statements were true or false," they said.

They added, "The CMA simply concluded that the respondent's reputation was injured in the eyes of her fellow employee, the family, the church and the public at large as the information was accessed by many people who visited the respective social media platforms."

The justices noted from the testimony of the respondent that earlier on she stated in her evidence in chief that though she did not know the person who authored the information, she was convinced that the same was authored by the appellant as it was her computer which was used.

"It is a requirement of law that the respondent had burden to prove the allegation on a balance of probabilities that it was appellant or its officers duly authorized who published defamatory statements and posted on Wazalendo Forums with intention to inflict injury on her reputation," they said.

On the contrary, the justices said, the respondent did not discharge such burden. They differed with the argument of the respondent's counsel that malice was implied on the appellant's failure to control the use of her computer considering the complexity of detecting the author of the defamatory statements and the existence of so many unknown persons who made contributions in Wazalendo Forums.

"We are settled that the respondent was supposed to present sufficient evidence before the CMA to show and satisfy that the appellant or its employee was maliciously responsible for posting the alleged defamatory statements and were intended to injure her reputation," the justices said.

In the circumstances, they agreed with the counsel for the appellant that the High Court did not critically analyse the evidence of the parties as a whole in line with the law with regard to online defamation through social media platforms, particularly, Wazalendo Forums before confirming the CMA finding.

Moreover, the justices were settled that apart from the High Court's failure to revaluate the evidence properly, it also failed to subject the available evidence to the applicable law concerning the tort of defamation.

As a result, they said, the High Court ended in an erroneous legal conclusion that the appellant was responsible for the publication and posting of the online defamatory statements against the respondent in Wazalendo Forums allegedly because it failed to control its computers against the use by its staff.

"Thus, while the statements might seem defamatory of the respondent, yet, since the active involvement of the appellant was not proved as required by law, the respondent could not be entitled to the awarded damages resulting from online defamatory statements," the justices said.

The respondent, Siriel Mchembe, was an employee of the Parastatal Pensions Fund (PPF), which was succeeded by Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), the appellant, from October 1, 1995 until 2011 when her employment was terminated.