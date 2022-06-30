Tanzania: Samia Appoints Tuma As New Tsn Boss

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ms Tuma Abdallah as new Managing Editor of the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN).

Prior to her appointment, Ms Tuma was the Acting Managing Editor of TSN-- publishers of Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and Spoti Leo newspapers. The company also has online platforms- Daily News Digital.

Ms Abdallah is a highly qualified Executive Manager with more than 25 years' experience and knowledge in the media industry.

She has been working at a senior level, managing company operations which include the provision of both print and multimedia services in the industry.

Trained in Journalism, International Relations and Diplomacy, Ms Abdallah possesses vast knowledge of the operating realities of the government, public and private institutions, diplomatic community, international organisations, multinational business as well as non-governmental organisations.

She is also an expert in international relations, diplomatic relations, conflict resolution, strategic negotiation and team leadership.

Ms Abdallah is an innovative and self- driven manager. She has been involved in various socio-economic initiatives in Tanzania, Africa and in the world as a media personnel and as a volunteer.

Ms Abdallah has held board member positions in national and regional media organizations. She had an opportunity to serve on the board of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Tanzania Chapter and the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT).

She holds a Master's Degree in International Relations (2012 - UK), Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy (2004 - Dar es Salaam), Diploma in Journalism (1990 - Dar es Salaam), and Diploma in Education and Languages (1986 - Zanzibar).

According to the statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia also appointed board chairpersons of various government institutions.

The president has appointed Eng Bashiri Mrindoko, who has become the Board Chairperson for Tanzania Industrial Research and Development TIRDO. Eng Mrindoko is the retired Permanent Secretary.

Prof Shabani Chamshama, a senior lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) has been appointed to head the Tanzania Forest Fund (TaFF).

Other appointees are Ms Sarah Barahomoka, who becomes the Board Chairperson for Promotion of Rural Initiative and Development Enterprise Limited (PRIDE), Mr Paul Sangawe, a Director of Policy and Coordination in the Prime Minister's Office, who becomes a new Board Chairperson for Self-Microfinance (Self-MF), Dr Oswald Masebo, University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer, who has been appointed the National Museum of Tanzania (NMT) Board Chairperson and College of Business Education (CBE) Rector Prof Emmanuel Mjema, who has been appointed the Chairman of Institute of Finance Management (IMF) Council.

The appointment starts with immediate effects, says the statement.