South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Kwazulu-Natal's Main Water Supply System

KwaZulu-Natal's main water supply system remains at full capacity

The Umgeni Water Supply System which provides water to five dams in KwaZulu-Natal, including the province's largest dam, Albert-Falls Dam, remains at full capacity for two consecutive weeks recording 100.3%. The system improved from 83.2% which was recorded during a similar period last year.

Albert-Falls Dam, which supplies water to the eThekwini Metro and surrounding areas is above average at 99.5%, a decline from last week's 99.8%. Midmar Dam on the Mgeni River has marginally declined from 100.0% to 99.6% while Nagle Dam remains unchanged at 100.5%.

Driel Barrage Dam on the Tugela River has decreased from 108.4% to 92.8%, while Woodstock, Craigie Burn, Spring Grove and Ntshingwayo Dams are unmoved from last week's 101.1%, 100.5% and 78.8% respectively.

Meanwhile, Hazelmere Dam which provides water to KZN's North Coast is also unchanged at 52.9%.

Despite the considerably good standing of dam levels in most parts of the province, the Department acknowledges that there are communities which are still affected by water scarcity challenges. It is for this reason that wheels are set in motion to fast-track the implementation of the Lower Umkhomazi water project which will add 100 mega litres of water per day to cater for residents of Ugu District Municipality.

The Department further supports and continues to work with the provincial government, several organs of the state and organisations to ensure that residents still facing water challenges as a result of the recent floods are provided with alternative water sources.

In this regard, 50 water tankers have been procured to augment water supply in areas with water challenges while the eThekwini Metro ensures that trucks are filled with water on regular basis and supplied to affected communities.

Residents are called on to use water sparingly, refrain from vandalizing water infrastructure, fix and report water leaks to local authorities while the Department continues to work collaboratively with the provincial and local government to ensure water security in the province.

Other dam levels in the province

DAM

LAST WEEK

THIS WEEK

Wagendrift

99.8%

100.8%

Goedetrouw

100.2%

100.2%

Bivane

100.8%

100.8%

Pongolapoort

84.0%

83.7%

Mearns

101.8%

102.2%

Spioenkop

100.0%

100.0%

Zaaihoek

90.6%

90.6%

Inanda

101.8%

101.7%