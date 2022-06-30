Liberia: Police Admit Challenges in Lofa

But reject claims that officers are hungry

The Spokesman of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has admitted that officers deployed in Lofa County for the senatorial by-election had some challenges with their vehicles due to bad road conditions.

He told a press conference in Monrovia Tuesday, 28 June 2022 that despite the bad road challenges, LNP Officers reached Lofa and deployment began as early as 7 A.M. on Tuesday to all of the 115 Precincts.

But Carter rejected a report carried in the NewDawn newspaper's Tuesday, 28 June 2022 Edition which indicated officers deployed in Lofa for the by-election were complaining of hunger and lodging.

Instead, Carter said the officers' allowances and feeding remained on course via mobile money.

Carter vented anger over the report about officers complaining of not being fed on time and that authorities were allegedly refusing to give them their allowances for the assignment in Lofa.

"New Dawn and K-News Online reported that the police rented vehicles that were not registered and as well broke down along the highway to Lofa County," Carter alleged.

"That information is untrue and is condemnable. We urge those media outlets to properly make inquiries to get the truth before going on with their publications," Carter stressed.

He denied reports that officers were not deployed in time to provide security for electorate on Tuesday.

Carter said the reports are intended to taint the image of the police. He noted that the reports were never authenticated, adding that it has the propensity to create chaos in the country.

In the same vein, Carter has warned that the LNP will take appropriate actions against any institution that will fall short of authenticating information concerning the police before publication in line with the law.

He made specific reference to information that tends to damage the image of the police.

Additionally, Carter clarified that there has been only one incident of violence so far since the by - election in Lofa.

Carter said the violence involved supporters of Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah and Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah. According to him, the police swiftly responded to that incident.

On the other hand, Carter said the police are investigating a situation involving a man believed to be an associate of Montserrado County District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah who was allegedly trooping in people from neighboring Sierra Leone. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/security-forces-in-lofa-complain-of-hunger/-Edited by Winston W. Parley