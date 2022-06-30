Liberia: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Forestry Financing Policy

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and its development partners, including Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD), and United Natural Foods Inc, are conducting a 5-day long workshop on Forestry Financing Policy.

The workshop running from June 27 to July 1, 2022, has brought together key staffers from the FDA, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Agriculture and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

(FDA managing director C. Mike Doryen, said the intent of the workshop is to build capacity of participants so that they will be able to develop a forestry financing policy for the country.

He said the workshop is a key manifestation that Liberians are ready to come out with a forestry financing policy that will serve as a pathway to protecting the Liberian forest.

In one of the workshop sessions, participants brainstormed on deforestation, national forestry policy program in group work, and assessing UNFI, among other things.

Director Doryan said at the end of the workshop, evaluation will be done and the best creams of policy-makers from the training will have the task of developing the country's first forestry financing policy.

Liberia launched its first National Forestry Policy and Implementation Strategy between 2006-2016 as a key to the forestry sector.

That policy focuses on maximizing benefits of the forestry sector for the Liberian society, with special emphasis on contribution of the sector to poverty alleviation.

The document also seeks to balance and integrate commercial, community and conservation uses of the forests, so that they can continue to produce vital environmental goods and services, as well as support the economic development of the country.