Nigeria: We're Ready for Super Falcons - Mokoka

Rodney Mokoka, Banyana Banyana team Doctor has confirmed that there are no injuries or any medical conditions within the squad and all the players are fit to take on rivals Super Falcons and other teams in the CAF Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mokoka spoke in a short video released by the South African women team, assuring fans at the Rainbow Nation of the Banyana Banyana players good progress as the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks-off in Rabat, Morocco, in less than a week.

"Good day South Africans, I have great news for you as all Banyana Banyana players are fit, available and we don't have any medical conditions that we are really concerned with, as we're really looking forward to the TotalEnergies WAFCON."

Super Falcons, who are nine-time African champions will take on rivals Banyana Banyana in a crunch Group C opening game on July 4 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, the Confredation of African Football has appointed SAFA administrator Ms Potso Mohami as a General Co-ordinator (GC) for the upcoming 2022 African Women Cup of Nation scheduled for Morocco.

The up-and-coming Mohami will be the GC for Group C in the Moroccan capital of Rabat where she will oversee a total of four matches comprising Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi and Botswana.