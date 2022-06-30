Nigeria Produces Over 420 Tons of Pipes Annually - NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said over 420 metric tons of pipes are now manufactured in Nigeria annually.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Engr Simbi Wabote, who disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a sensitisation programme for law enforcement agencies in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said previously, the production in oil and gas industry was left to the exclusive preserve of international oil companies.

He added that, "In those days, production of oil and gas industry was left to the exclusive preserve of international oil companies, but today, almost 98 per cent firms owned by Nigerians manage the production outflow in the oil and gas sector.

"Today, we are able to manufacture pipes in the country, about 420 metric tons of pipes are manufactured in-country. Also, the oil industry uses a lot of paint when using steel; you have to use paint to guide against corrosion. All the paints used in the industry are blended and manufactured in Nigeria," Wabote said.

The Head, Legal Services of NCDMB, Barr Naboth Onyesoh, said the essence of the workshop was to ensure that stakeholders were brought in to support local content in implementation and enforcement of the Nigerian Content Act.