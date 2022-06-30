Nigeria Produces Over 420 Tons of Pipes Annually - NCDMB

30 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said over 420 metric tons of pipes are now manufactured in Nigeria annually.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Engr Simbi Wabote, who disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a sensitisation programme for law enforcement agencies in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said previously, the production in oil and gas industry was left to the exclusive preserve of international oil companies.

He added that, "In those days, production of oil and gas industry was left to the exclusive preserve of international oil companies, but today, almost 98 per cent firms owned by Nigerians manage the production outflow in the oil and gas sector.

"Today, we are able to manufacture pipes in the country, about 420 metric tons of pipes are manufactured in-country. Also, the oil industry uses a lot of paint when using steel; you have to use paint to guide against corrosion. All the paints used in the industry are blended and manufactured in Nigeria," Wabote said.

The Head, Legal Services of NCDMB, Barr Naboth Onyesoh, said the essence of the workshop was to ensure that stakeholders were brought in to support local content in implementation and enforcement of the Nigerian Content Act.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X