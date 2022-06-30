Ghana: Netball - Blazing Hands Are 2022 Zone 2 Tournament

29 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Blazing Hands Netball Club established their dominance on the netball scene in Ghana when they retained the second phase of the National League Knockout championship trophy on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Four clubs participated in the event that also served as an exercise to select players for the national netball team.

The other teams include Spice Girls Netball Club from Madina, Heritage Fairpoint Netball Club from Kpone-on-Sea and Future Stars Girls Netball Club from Teshie-Nungua.

Two teams - Hunters Netball Club from Winneba and Obuasi Netball Club, failed to turn up.

In a round robin format, Blazing Hands demonstrated great tenacity at the back and showed great skills going forward to defeat Heritage Fairpoint in what was termed as the final game, after both won their first two matches.

Eventually, Blazing Hands grabbed the ultimate prize after going unbeaten with wins over Future Stars (33-6), Heritage Fairpoint (20-8) and Spice Girls (18-10) to amass nine points with 71 goals.

Heritage Fairpoint gave a good account of themselves to place second with six points after suffering the only defeat to the winners while defeating Spice Girls (15-13) and Future Star Girls (21-4) with 44 goals.

Spice Girls followed in third with two defeats to Blazing Hands and Heritage Fairpoint with the only win against Future Star Girls.

The winners and runners-up will face zone 1 winners, Generations Netball Academy and Shalom Netball Club in a special top four tourney.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X