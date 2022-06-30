Ghana: Netball - Blazing Hands Are 2022 Zone 2 Tournament

Blazing Hands Netball Club established their dominance on the netball scene in Ghana when they retained the second phase of the National League Knockout championship trophy on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Four clubs participated in the event that also served as an exercise to select players for the national netball team.

The other teams include Spice Girls Netball Club from Madina, Heritage Fairpoint Netball Club from Kpone-on-Sea and Future Stars Girls Netball Club from Teshie-Nungua.

Two teams - Hunters Netball Club from Winneba and Obuasi Netball Club, failed to turn up.

In a round robin format, Blazing Hands demonstrated great tenacity at the back and showed great skills going forward to defeat Heritage Fairpoint in what was termed as the final game, after both won their first two matches.

Eventually, Blazing Hands grabbed the ultimate prize after going unbeaten with wins over Future Stars (33-6), Heritage Fairpoint (20-8) and Spice Girls (18-10) to amass nine points with 71 goals.

Heritage Fairpoint gave a good account of themselves to place second with six points after suffering the only defeat to the winners while defeating Spice Girls (15-13) and Future Star Girls (21-4) with 44 goals.

Spice Girls followed in third with two defeats to Blazing Hands and Heritage Fairpoint with the only win against Future Star Girls.

The winners and runners-up will face zone 1 winners, Generations Netball Academy and Shalom Netball Club in a special top four tourney.