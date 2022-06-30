Africa: WT Appoints GTF President As Technical Delegate for Africa Senior Championships

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu has been appointed as Technical Delegate for two Africa Senior Championships to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mr. Otu, a Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, would supervise the Poomase to be held on July 14-15 and Kyorugi to be held at the same venue on July 16-17.

In separate letters signed by the President of World Taekwondo, Chungwon Choue and sighted by the Ghanaian Times Sports, it commended the GTF president for his continued devotion to the successful organization of the championship.

With the appointment, Mr Otu would ensure that the tournament takes place in strict compliance with World Taekwondo Competition Rules in fair judging and smooth operation.

In addition, it reminded Mr Otu of his role to know and understand the various situation of MNSs through conversations with the officials of each MNAs.

"The position of Technical Delegate is of utmost importance to the sport of taekwondo, which is why I have every belief that you will serve your post with integrity and pride," the letter said.

Speaking to the Times Sports, yesterday, Mr Otu confirmed the appointment and explained what it entails.

He said a Technical Delegate before a game was required to make technical decisions on rules and guidelines to be applied to the competition and also, check overall preparation by the organisers before the competition and ensure everything was arranged in strict conformity with the competition rules.

He said the delegate will decide the method for drawing of lots and the ratio of random weigh-in as well as preside over the head of team meeting and other technical meetings.

"The Technical Delegate will perform as the Chairman of Competition Supervisory Board and Extraordinary on-spot sanction committee and make technical decisions in close cooperation with CSB."

He will also be required to supervise and evaluate the performances of referees and make the final decision when unexpected situations arise in relation with competition operation and management that are not covered by the WT Competition Rules.

Mr Otu is the first Ghanaian to reach the level of 1st Class International Taekwondo Referee and the only certified Ghanaian World Taekwondo Technical Delegate.