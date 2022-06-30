Eritrea: Vocational Training to Youth in Barentu

Barentu — Segen Construction Company provided four months of theoretical and practical training on construction to 63 youth at Kaelay Training center.

The training program that was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Gash Barka Region administration and Segen Construction Company was attended by youth from the sub-zones of Barentu and Shambuko as well as from Agmait administrative area and included metal and wood works, building as well as others related to construction.

The trainees were provided theoretical training for three months and one-month practical training at branches of the company in Teseney, Bisha, Barentu and Asmara.

Indicating that the training was part of the human resources development effort in the country, Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, called on the trainees to apply the training they were provided in improving their livelihoods and become exemplary.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hiruy, Governor of Gash Barka Region, on his part congratulating the trainees called for playing due part in the nation-building process.

Mr. Tesfay Goitom, manager of Segen Construction Company, indicated that the objective of the training was to enable the youth play a due part in the implementation of the set-out development programs in their areas.

The trainees on their part commending for the training opportunity they were provided, expressed conviction to contribute their part in the development programs in their places of assignment.