Malawi: Convict Given Extra 10-Years Ihl for Committing Buggery in Prison

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate's Court on June 28, 2022 convicted and sentenced Austin Cleartone, 25, to 10-years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse against the order of the nature contrary to section 153(a) of the Penal Code.

Cleartone is already serving a 4-year burglary jail term and was supposed to be released today June 29, 2022 from Mangochi Prison Service unfortunately he committed another offence while in correctional service.

The court through Prosecutor Sub Inspector Ted Namaona heard that, during the month of May 2022, the victim was remanded at the said prison for committing felonies. Upon arrival at the rehabilitation centre, the convict warmly welcomed the victim and offered him good hospitality including a place to sleep.

On the wee hours of June 20, 2022 the convict followed the victim to the toilet where he went to answer the call of nature.

Prosecutor Namaona added that, the convict grabbed the victim and forcefully inserted his manhood through against the order of nature while making threats and was caught red handed by fellow inmates.

The matter was reported to the prison authorities who reported to Mangochi Police Station. The victim was referred to Mangochi District Hospital where the results confirmed that penetration took place.

Appearing in court, the convict who blamed satan for his actions pleaded guilty to the charge.

In submission prosecutor Namaona cited that the convict took advantage of the victim.

Namaona further said that, such cases are rampant in the correctional services but are not reported hence prayed for a stiffer sentence for other inmates to learn a lesson.

Passing sentence Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state hence added him 10-years imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Cleartone hails from Malombe Village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations (PRO) for Mangochi Police Station.