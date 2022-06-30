Uganda: Improving Literacy Levels Key to Uganda's Development, Says Us Ambassador

The US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown has stressed the need to improve literacy levels to achieve Uganda's desired goal of transforming the country into a modern economy.

Research has shown that improving literacy facilitates employment whereby both males and females can contribute, helping the wider economy and community to thrive.

"Uganda's most important resource is its people; and the US strongly believes education and literacy are the center of transforming Uganda," Brown said.

She said this on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to launch the D.E.A.R Day events.

DEAR stands for Drop Everything And Read.

Literacy not only enriches an individual's life, but it creates opportunities for people to develop skills that will help them provide for themselves and their family.

She noted that the US mission will for the 8th year be joining Uganda to mark DEAR day.

The KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, underscored the importance of DEAR Day which KCCA traditionally celebrates with week-long daily reading sessions at City schools.

"Through the DEAR Day, our pupils will strengthen their basic skills in reading and numeracy. We want to ensure that we have a strong reading culture in all our schools," Kisaka said.

She informed city dwellers that KCCA is rolling out several initiatives and programs for the transformation of city dwellers; smart infrastructure, smart technology and Smart governance practices

Kisaka also asked city dwellers to participate in the governance of their city and in Government programs such as the Parish Development Model.

The Rotary Governor for District 913, Mike Ssebalu, commended government for its efforts in improving literacy through the various programs.

This year, Rotary will this concentrate on life changing program called Basic Education and Literacy enhancing program.

"There is need to enhance children access to literacy in Uganda. We will equip libraries, teachers and learners. This programme will also cater for the deaf," Ssebalu said.