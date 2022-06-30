Uganda: Airtel, Mbale City Authority Launch Remodeled Clock Tower

Telecom giants Airtel Uganda has in partnership with with Mbale City Authority launched the remodeled Mbale Clock Tower to boost the city's look and reserve its symbolic Icon.

Located in the Eastern part of Uganda, Mbale City is among the few cities that have showcased resilience over the years.

In 1980, Mbale was acknowledged as the cleanest city in Uganda and East Africa and today, it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

While officiating the remodeled Mbale Clock Tower, Henry Njoroge, Marketing Director at Airtel Uganda said this was one of the ways of giving back to communities.

"Airtel takes pride in supporting communities through their passion points and preserving key historic regalia like the Mbale Clock Tower which is a symbolic monument in the city for travelers and residents, but it will

also attract more people to visit Mbale, given that the City is one of Uganda's top tourist destination regions,"Njoroge said.

"Our role as a telecommunications company is not only to provide services that support our customers to ease their daily communication and mobile financial services, but to connect, transform and develop communities into modern cities."

Cassim Namugali, the Mbale City Lord Mayor of Mbale City applauded Airtel for putting a block on the beautification of the city .

"Mbale was a municipality until 2019 when it was elevated to a city status, and we are impressed by the growth it has registered over the years. Upgrading to a city status presents various opportunities that can be explored in boosting socio- economic growth based on the different activities that are implemented within and

beyond the region."

According to Namugali, there are a number of youth in Mbale and across the country who are employed in Airtel service centers and agent points, which translates into economic growth through income generation avenues, and commended Airtel Uganda for boosting the telecommunications sectors through the investments made

over time.

"Collaborating with sector players like Airtel Uganda enhances government's role in stimulating development through uplifting communities, and businesses as a whole."