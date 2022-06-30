Uganda: Local Tourism Boosted As Roast & Rhyme Heads to Jinja

With just a few days to this year's Bell Lager and Swangz Avenue's Roast and Rhyme edition in

Jinja, the city, individuals and businesses are already reaping the benefits of the event.

Slated for July, 1 to 3, Roast and Rhyme will show up in Jinja with the "Nyam on the Nile" edition - in a welcome twist that has seen more Ugandans jump at opportunities to visit more local tourism sites since the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to lockdown fatigue and the prolonged closure of bars, more Ugandans embraced road trips to different tourist destinations around the country, which has helped the hospitality sector recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to authorities in Jinja, the city has experienced an uptick in activity since this edition of Roast and Rhyme was announced a few weeks ago.

Most of the hotels in the city and surrounding areas are already fully booked as more well as more revelers plan their accommodation for the weekend event - resulting in more local hotel tax collections and income for local businesses providing different goods and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a result of the activities within the Roast and Rhyme weekend, we have already witnessed increased bookings for accommodation facilities and eating places in the city. Thanks to the demand for the source of the Nile,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

there has also been an increase in revenue earned from it and other complementary tourism sites and attractions around Jinja," said Simon Kaita, Jinja City's Tourism Officer.

He added that the popularity of this event is yet another testament to Jinja City's giving

visitors experiences that create lasting memories.

According to the sponsors Bell Lager , the event is the perfect opportunity for the brand to curate a different experience through which its consumers can let the good times flow with their friends and family.

Matilda Babuleka, the Bell brand manager, said,

"We are proud to be taking Roast and Rhyme on the road because we exist to give our consumers different experiences through which they can have a good time. With this edition, our consumers get to experience the fact that enjoyments can happen anywhere and at any time - as long as they have the right vibe, the right crew, and of course cold Bell Lager," said Matilda Babuleka, the Bell brand manager.

This year's edition of Roast and Rhyme is being driven by Bell Lager's Mpola Enjoyments campaign, which encourages consumers to enjoy chill vibes with their friends and family, some nyama choma and ice-cold Bell Lager any time, anywhere.

The event is also part of Uganda Breweries Limited's purpose to Celebrate Life while Growing Uganda .