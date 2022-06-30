Gambia: Coach Musa Says Steve Biko Has Better Team Than Real De Banjul

Atnant Musa, the head Coach of Steve Biko has claimed that despite Real de Banjul being a big and most organised team, his team (Steve Biko) has better players and a squad than Real de Banjul.

Coach Musa was speaking during an interview with reporters after playing a goalless draw against Real de Banjul during their week-25 fixtures of GFF 1st Division League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

Coach Musa made a direct response to Real de Banjul request before the game to play their match against Biko in Basori rather than at the Stadium where Steve Biko defeated them during the first leg.

"Real is a big and most organised team but we all featured 11 players each. I have better players and a squad than Real de Banjul. I am not scared to play against Real de Banjul anywhere in the world," he said.

He added that they knew it was not going to be an easy game.

"Real were looking for a win to put pressure on league leaders Hawks FC. We knew we were going to play freely even though mathematically we did not reach our target point for the season," he said.

He added that they studied Real de Banjul and allowed them to play during the first half, adding that coming into the second period they were hoping to score a goal as they were dominating.

"We know that if we do not score during the game, it is going to be very difficult for Real de Banjul to score against us."

The result put Steve Biko on 7th position with 32 points, leveled with Marimoo FC.

Ebrima Cham, Real de Banjul team trainer denied that they were playing under pressure though they knew their game against Steve Biko was never going to be easy.

"We played well during the first half and created some goal scoring opportunities which we could not utilise. The second half was very difficult to create another chance," he said.

Real de Banjul overall collected 13 victories, 6 draws and suffered 5 defeats after 23 games.