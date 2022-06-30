Gambia: Transport Service Company Staff Arraigned

29 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Gambia Transport Service Company staff were on the 28th June, 2022, arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged with neglect of official duty, contrary to Section 113 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Yunusa Kassama, Karamo Sanneh, Siaka Janneh, Ebrima Marong, Dawda Fadera, Chendu Gaye and Gibril Joof on or about the 10th to 11th November, 2021, at the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) Depot at Kanifing Industrial Estate, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, within the jurisdiction of the court, being employees of GTSC, willfully neglected their duties which resulted to the loss of a gear box of a bus marked TATA, valued at D1,000,000, being the property of GTSC.

They all denied any wrongdoing.

They were subsequently granted bail in the sum of D150,000 each with two Gambian sureties who should deposit their identity cards and swear to an affidavit of means.

Sub-Inspector Kebbeh, the prosecuting officer, is expected to parade his witnesses on the 14th July, 2022, to shed light on the allegation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X