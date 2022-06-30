Gambia: Hawks FC Coach - Our Vision Is to Win the League

Alieu Jagne, the head Coach of Hawks FC, has stated that his vision was to win the league. Hawks FC last won the title during the 1995/96 league season.

Coach Jagne was speaking in an interview with reporters shortly after defeating The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 2-0 during their week-25 fixtures played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

Omar Sarr opened the scoring for Hawks FC in the 53rd minute before Abdou Jatta doubled their lead in the 71st minute.

Coach Jagne who guided Hawks FC to 15 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses this season noted that they will try to take their remaining matches game-by-game.

"It was a difficult game during the first half and we were expecting that. We went inside and adjusted our tactical play which I think paid dividends," he explained.

He went on to praise his team Captain Omar Sarr for his wonderful performance, adding that Omar is a senior player who usually encourage his teammates.

"Our vision is to win the league because we last won it during the 1995-1996 league season. We want to capitalise on this season's chance as we are currently leading the table."

According to him, they will try to take their remaining games, game-by-game, noting that: "We are concentrating on our own games and not to rely on any team. We will win the league if we win all our remaining games."

The victory extended Hawks FC lead at the top of the table with 48 points, three points above second place Real de Banjul.

Kebab Drammeh, Head Coach of The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) expressed sadness with his team's poor run of form.

"There is no improvement in our games. We are very poor in our games, both defensive and offensive," he further started.

According to coach Drammeh, there are a lot of challenges attributing to their poor run of forms, adding that the challenges started during their pre-season.

"As a team there are so many things that are not in place and if things do not start to go right, the team might continue to struggle."

Meanwhile, the defeat dropped the ferry boys, GPA to the relegation zone at 16th position with 24 points.

GPA recorded 6 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats in the league.