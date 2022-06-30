Gambia: Network of Women in the Arts Launched

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with Natcom/UNESCO The Gambia with support from the Migration and Sustainable Development in The Gambia Project (MSDG) last Thursday launched a Network of Women in the Arts at the National Museum, Banjul.

The network seeks to create and promote creative experience for Women artistes via partnerships with the mission of providing leadership advocacy, capacity building and promote connections among Gambian women.

At the ceremony, Hassoum Ceesay, the director general of NCAC, commended the sponsor for supporting the establishment and launch of the network.

He reminded that there are many funding opportunities for women in the arts, as most organisations want to deal with associations for easy accountability of funds and the impact it will have on people.

DG Hassoum thus encouraged members of the network to start initiating activities to enable them tap possible funding.

Also speaking at the launch, Lamin Jarjou, a senior programme officer of UNESCO/Natcom, hailed the move, noting that participating in programmes is vital in complementing UNESCO's regular activities by analyzing, evaluating and facilitating the implementation of the national, sub-regional and inter-regional projects submitted by the Member States and NGOs directly related to the activities of the organization.

This, he said, also serves as a means of employment by UNESCO to strengthen the partnership between the organization and its Member States as well as between the organization and Non-Governmental Organizations in official partnership with UNESCO.

Therefore, he said, the participation programme enhances the inclusive and generous spirit of UNESCO's noble mission.

Sanna Jawara, head of the Copyright office at NCAC, elaborated on the importance of Copyright to the network, saying there could be no future without creativity and no creativity without incentive and protection.

Jawara explained that Copyright protection gives authors and creators the exclusive right to either restrict or authorize the use of their creations for a specific time, while reminding that these and other related rights cover rights of performers, writers, fashion, theatre, broadcasting organizations, and advertising industry and photographers among others.

"Further to that the 2004 Copyright Act and the 2018 Copyright Regulations with administration and coordination of Copyright and related rights affairs in The Gambia placed under National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) with the Ministry of Tourism and culture having the portfolio to that effect."

He pointed out that as per NCAC data 2022, they have 11 registered and recognised Copyright Industries (creative and artistic associations) in the Gambia.