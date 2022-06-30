Gambia: MOTIE, UNIDO Convene Committee Meeting to Set Roadmap

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation UNIDO) last Tuesday convened an inaugural steering committee meeting of the Gambia Country Programme.

The Steering Committee is aimed at providing an overall strategic direction intended to set a clear roadmap for strategic project prioritisation and ensure effective implementation of the project.

The committee also intends to monitor alignment of the CP with relevant national policies, strategies and industrial growth targets to CP activities with a view to contributing to the implementation of the national industrial development agenda.

Speaking at the event, Lamin Dahaba, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, said the UNIDO Country Programme (CP) 2022 - 2025 will cover a range of component among which include: value chains and agro-industry development, modernization and upgrading of enterprises, supporting MSMEs, entrepreneurship development towards Industry and the integration of youth and women in productivity.

The country programme, he added, if fully implemented, will secure the country on the path of inclusive and sustainable development which would benefit all Gambians and be a great source of job creation.

Mr. Christophe Yvetot, UNIDO representative to The Gambia, said that the Country Programme's objective will enhance The Gambia's productive and trade capacities towards an increase food security, income and employment generation, noting that it will further reduce poverty, and bring about economic transformation.

"UNIDO is pleased to report that to date, the Organization has implemented over 90 projects in the country in collaboration with various partners including the private sector, and development partners in the areas of institutional capacity building, energy and environment, agricultural and agribusiness development, investment promotion and productive skills development," Mr. Christophe stated.

Narissa Seegulam from the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, pointed out that the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) funded by the European Union will support several selected value chains at the national and regional levels in order to promote structural transformation and better access to regional and international markets relevant to social and environmental concerns.