Gambia: Sabally Hails Gambian Soldiers, Suggests Relieving of ECOMIG

29 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

A strong militant of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Momodou Sabally, has stated that one of the first tasks of the new Defence minister should be to talk his boss (President Adama Barrow) about sending away the ECOMIG forces.

He hailed the Gambian army, pointing out that the pride and dignity of military service have been stripped away and the finest of the men and women in uniform are leaving the army in their hundreds.

"They can no longer stand the marginalisation and humiliation being rendered to them by a commander in chief who has shown the whole world that he does not trust his own citizens in uniform. The fact is that our soldiers have been demoted to Boy Scouts wasting away in remote camps; and cleaning the streets for lack of work."

Gambian soldiers are among the finest in the whole world, he said, adding that they have been trained at home by the best and brightest; and undergone further military training in top-notch military academies around the world from Britain to Turkey; the US, and Pakistan.

Why can't the government allow them to handle their rightful duties of providing national security?, Sabally queried.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X