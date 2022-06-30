Gambia: Gunjur Utd Pommel Medical FC to Reach Ff Cup Quarterfinals

Gunjur United on Monday pummeled Medical FC 4-0 in their round of 16 fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to reach the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition.

The Coastal Town boys defeated Marimoo FC 2-1 in their round of 32 match before rubbing shoulders with Medical FC, who beat Waa Banjul 6-5 on penalties in their round of 32 encounter.

Gunjur United and Medical FC were both keen to stun each other in their round of 16 clash to navigate to the quarterfinals of the annual FF Cup competition.

The Coastal Town boys cruised to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup championship after scoring four goals in the match without Medical FC replying to snatch a resounding 4-0 win over the Bansang based-club.

The defeat saw Medical FC out of the annual FF Cup competition and will now switch their attention to the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

Medical FC will affray to win their remaining nine league matches to stay in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League for another season.

Gunjur United currently sit 9th place on the country's Second Tier table with 35 points after winning nine matches, drawing eight and losing eight.

The Coastal Town boys will scuffle to win their remaining nine league matches to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.