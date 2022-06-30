Guinea Bissau/Gambia: Gambia CHAN Team Set for CHAN Qualifiers Against G/Bissau Next Month

29 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia CHAN team is ready for their 2023 CHAN qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his charges are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit enough for their CHAN qualifiers against the Guineans.

The Gambia CHAN team defeated The Gambia senior national team 1-0 in their first friendly match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, thanks to Modou Manneh's second half strike.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his charges drew goalless with The Gambia senior national team in their second friendly match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Monday.

The Gambia CHAN team will contend to win their qualifier match against Guinea Bissau to cruise to the next round of the qualifiers where they will clash with Mauritania.

