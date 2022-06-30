Kenya: Court Issues Temporary Orders for Inclusion of Running Mate Photos on Ballots

30 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may be forced to review its formats for presidential and gubernatorial ballot papers to include images of running mates.

Under the current format, the ballot papers contain the sponsor party's symbol, the name and image of the candidate (presidential/gubernatorial), and the name of the running mate without and accompanying image.

The orders directing IEBC to review ballot papers for the two positions were issued on Wednesday when Justice Antony Mrima gave provisional reliefs pending the determination of a suit filed by lawyer Mugambi Imanyara.

"Pending the hearing and determination of the petition herein, the IEBC shall include the photograph or images of the persons who were nominated as Deputy Presidents and Deputy Governors in the ballot papers to be used in the General Election to be held on August 9, 2022," Justice Mrima ordered in response to Imanyara's urgent suit.

He noted that since the printing of ballots was yet top commence, IEBC "can still comply with the Order of the Court."

Justice Mrima gave IEBC five days to respond to the suit in which the Orange Democratic Movement, an outfit let by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, was listed as an interested party.

The petitioner will then have five days after service by the respondent to file supplementary responses as well as written submission where necessary.

The respondent and interested party will have a further five days to file and serve written submissions after which the court will convene on July 14 for highlighting of submissions.

