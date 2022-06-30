Kenya: Karua Roots for ODM Homa Bay Gubernatorial Candidate Gladys Wanga

Homa Bay — Azimio- One Kenya coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has drummed up support for Homa-Bay County ODM party gubernatorial candidate Gladys Wanga saying she had the ability to transform the county.

Karua said the election of Wanga will strengthen efforts to empower women and that her election will be historic as the first woman Governor from Nyanza region.

She also told voters in Nyanza to turn up in large numbers and vote for Azimio one Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Karua who toured Homa Bay town Wednesday appealed to voters to turn out 100 per cent and cast their ballot for Azimio one Kenya coalition candidates for all positions.

Karua expressed optimism that the voting population in the region will make a significant component of their basket if all residents vote. She warned that low voter turnout in the region will impede their presidential ambition.

"I plead with the people of Nyanza not to let us down at the eleventh hour. Please ensure you cast all the votes. If you vote Raila, you have voted Karua and vice versa. Nyanza can make a very significant contribution to our victory on August 9," Karua said.

She was hosted by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Azimio presidential campaign team Chairman in the region John Mbadi, Governor Cyprian Awiti, his Deputy Hamilton Orata, MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town, Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Senator Moses Kajwang.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karua argued that Raila and her were the best choice because of their important contributions in governance reforms and democratization in the country.

"There are very many major roads which were constructed during the coalition government because of Raila's diligence. I am also matriculate in service delivery to the people hence Kenya will transform under our leadership," Karua said.

Wanga assured Karua that they are going to undertake campaigns to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout. "In Homa Bay, I assure you that we are going to work together as candidates of ODM to ensure everybody casts their vote," Wanga said.

Karua told Kenyans to dismiss propaganda being peddled by their opponents that Azimio One Kenya coalition was part of the ruling government. She said Raila and herself should be considered as fresh blood that deserves mandate of the people to transform the country.

"Jubilee is just one of the 26 political parties forming the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition. Let nobody lie that we are in the government," Karua said.

Mbadi challenged the Kenya Kwanza coalition headed by Deputy President William Ruto to tell Kenyans what they have done to Kenyans before being voted for leadership of the country.

He argued that Ruto had nothing to show Kenyans despite being the Deputy President. "Let Ruto not lie to us that he is not in the government. He should bear the blame on anything he feels the Jubilee government has failed to do," Mbadi said. - Kna