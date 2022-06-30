Kenya: Odinga Dismisses Claims He Orchestrated Ports Auction to UAE Company

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he was part of the team that auctioned three ports.

Through his spokesperson Makau Mutua, Odinga described the sentiments as reckless and libelous pointing out that he has no legal capacity to seal any deal on behalf of the government.

"I have consulted with the Hon Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, about this matter. He has undoubtedly dismissed these allegations with the contempt they deserve," Mutua indicated in a statement.

"Mr. Odinga is not in government or part of it and does not have any legal capacity to enter into any official contracts or agreements on behalf of the state," he said.

Makau termed the move to rope Odinga's name in the purported illegal auction of the ports as a desperate tactic by a team that has sensed defeat.

"This latest attempt, like many others, is uncalled for and unbecoming of a side picking anything and everything to shore up their dwindling numbers. The allegation against the name and person of Rt Hon Raila Odinga borders on the libelous and is devoid of any truth or substance," said Makau.

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition flag bearer scoffed at the Kenya Kwanza Brigade urging them to compete on campaign policies and cease engaging in defamatory allegations.

"There is no "freedom coming tomorrow" from them but a resounding defeat at the August 9th, 2022 polls after a futile attempt to capture power characterized by a stint of conmanship and half-truths," said Makau.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration in liason with Odinga had illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, to company based in Dubai.

In a press briefing led by Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi indicated that they raised alarmed saying President Kenyatta secretly agreed to the deal with Dubai Port World FZE which raises serious accountability issues.

"Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our Ports to a foreign entity?" Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi alleged that the state capture deal was mooted during Azimio- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga's birthday party.

The Deputy President William Ruto led camp revealed that the economic Cooperation Agreement was signed on March 1, 2022, by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

"Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity - Dubai Port World FZE - take over these key national infrastructural assets. An accountable government should confide in Kenyans why national strategic and security assets are being handed over to a foreign entity," the ANC leader stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Brigade pointed out that the cooperation agreement was in gross violation of the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA) citing lack of public participation and non involvement of Parliament and devolved units.

"Government cannot hide under the PPPA; Kenyans want to know the details of the contract and whether it adheres to procedures," Mudavadi said.