Gambia: The Task Force and Director General of NEA Should Speak On the Oil Spill

It was on the 28th May that news began to spread like wild fire that an oil spill is resulting in the pollution of waters close to Gam Petroleum storage facility at Mandinari. The nation expected an immediate press release from Gam Petroleum on what happened to cause the disaster and an immediate impact assessment by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to alert the nation on what we could do together to contain the disaster.

Gambia's marine life is supposed to be its source of survival for generations to come. Its protection is a duty that every government should make a primary objective. Over a month has elapsed and the Gambian people are yet to receive any conclusive report on the impact of the oil spill and action plan laid bare to address it. This is not a sign of effectiveness and efficiency in addressing an emergency.

Foroyaa calls for the director general of NEA and the task force to tell the nation whether they have the expertise and the technical know how to contain the oil spill before the arrival of the heavy rain. The government ought to know what the weaknesses are so as to seek from the United Nations any technical support and mobilisation support to fill the gap in addressing a major disaster. Foroyaa will go the agency for more information and will tell the nation how matters stand.