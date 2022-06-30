Gambia: The Task Force and Director General of NEA Should Speak On the Oil Spill

29 June 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

It was on the 28th May that news began to spread like wild fire that an oil spill is resulting in the pollution of waters close to Gam Petroleum storage facility at Mandinari. The nation expected an immediate press release from Gam Petroleum on what happened to cause the disaster and an immediate impact assessment by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to alert the nation on what we could do together to contain the disaster.

Gambia's marine life is supposed to be its source of survival for generations to come. Its protection is a duty that every government should make a primary objective. Over a month has elapsed and the Gambian people are yet to receive any conclusive report on the impact of the oil spill and action plan laid bare to address it. This is not a sign of effectiveness and efficiency in addressing an emergency.

Foroyaa calls for the director general of NEA and the task force to tell the nation whether they have the expertise and the technical know how to contain the oil spill before the arrival of the heavy rain. The government ought to know what the weaknesses are so as to seek from the United Nations any technical support and mobilisation support to fill the gap in addressing a major disaster. Foroyaa will go the agency for more information and will tell the nation how matters stand.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X