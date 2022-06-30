Gambia: Residents of Serrekunda Bartez Encounter Flooding After Heavy Downpour Last Week

The National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Hon. Musa Cham, together with the Bartez Ward Councilor Hon. Karim Darboe, conducted a site visit after a heavy downpour, which inundated many compounds within the ward.

The rainwater destroyed the belongings and livelihood of the compounds that were affected by the flood.

The team toured the community and noticed that some of the storm drains were blocked with sand and debris. They observed that the running water had no connections to pass and therefore it flows into the compounds affected.

Hon Musa Cham, the Member for Serrekunda who visited all the affected compounds, advised the youths within the area to volunteer and clean the site so that whenever it rains, the water can easily flow.

"There are predictions that this year's rains will be above normal and if things continue like this, there will be a lot of destruction," he said.

After the site visit, the member for Serrekunda also engaged relevant authorities including the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the National Roads Authority (NRA), the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), and The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), in order to address this environmental hazard.

The victims also pleaded for support as the flood destroyed some of their foodstuffs and other belongings.