Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Reject 100 Percent Salary Increment

Civil Servants under the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions banner, formerly Apex, have rejected government's recent cost of living adjustment (CLA), calling it "a non-event".

The 100% salary increment by government to be effected on July 1, 2022 was dismissed by the workers after the National Joint Negotiating Committee (NJNC) meeting failed to agree on anything regarding the wage issue almost a fortnight ago.

"The much touted ZWL Cost of Living Adjustment to be effected on July 1 , 2022 was flatly rejected by the workers at the last NJNC meeting of June 17,2022 and therefore is a non-event.

"At that said NJNC, we advised the government to bring to the bargaining table a ZWL offer for obvious reasons," ZCPSTU said on Wednesday.

The letter added that "the non-monetary incentives announced by the minister are old news , except that they are long over due for implementation."

ZPCSTU also registered its anger over utterances by the Finance secretary, George Guvamatanga, to the effect that civil servants never earned US$540 as of pre October 2018.

"We are disturbed by the misleading utterances by the Finance Secretary. He referred to the official exchange rate of 2.5, of which , if he was in the country at that material time, he would know there was only one currency, the USD.

"It is our contention that the secretary misinformed the nation and would do well to honourably apologise.

"ZPCSTU is for the umpteenth time imploring the minister of Finance to desist from making pre-mature pronouncements during negotiations and pre-empt the social dialogue process," added ZCPSTU.