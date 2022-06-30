Somalia: PM Attends an Event for His Congratulation

30 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre attended last night an event organized by Somali students from Malaysia to welcome and congratulated him.

The event was attended by members of both houses of the Somali Parliament, politicians, and academics from Malaysian universities.

The purpose of the event was to welcome and Congratulate the new Prime Minister who previously studied in Malaysia.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister delivered a speech saying it is unfortunate that our people are dying due to hunger and thirst with the existence of water sources in our country and the fact most of the people in the country traveled for security reasons, calling for a real change for the government and the people of Somalia.

