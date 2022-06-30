Somalia: Police Carry Out Anti-Drug Operation in Mogadishu

Somali Police forces have last night carried out an operation against drug dealers and narcotic businesses in the capital, Mogadishu, authorities said.

The Security forces destroyed shops, where narcotics, such as alcohol, hashish, and cocaine were used to sell.

The commander of Howlwadag police station, Najib Arab, described the operation as a security operation and indicated that they would continue.

Mogadishu is currently undergoing a series of operations by the police, which are targeting drug stores that are said to be part of the insecurity.