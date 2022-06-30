Somalia: Bahrain Congratulates the President of the Federal Republic

30 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Somalia's Independence Day.

Somalia marked its 62nd year of independence on June 26 as it is facing a severe drought that affected more than 7 million people.

The new president has vowed to boost the country's foreign policy and repair relations with the gulf nation to realize his motto: Somalia at peace with itself and the world.

