Zimbabwe: Poor Results, Infighting Dent Masvingo United's Hope of PSL Return

FORMER Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Masvingo United Football Club (FC) are literally out of the race to secure the Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) sole ticket into the topflight.

This comes after their poor run in the second half of the season which continued over the weekend.

Una Una, as the ancient city's most successful club is affectionately known, has drifted 14 points behind runaway log leaders Greenfuel FC, leaving them with a shattered dream of returning to PSL.

Greenfuel FC are not dropping points in their quest to taste premiership action and this has also been the case for their closest rivals, Mutare City Rovers FC, who are four points behind them.

The Ethanol Boys sit on the summit of the log with 44 points, Mutare City Rovers are second with 38 points, Ruwa ProGroup third position on 32 points, while Masvingo United occupy fourth position with 30 points.

All top four teams have played 18 matches so far and are eyeing the premiership ticket with a red eye despite Greenfuel being favourites.

In an interview, Una Una head coach, Faustino Mugeji, said for them it's not over until the curtain comes down on the last day of the season, but called for financial motivation.

"If we can manage to win the next five games, I think we are still in the race. It's not over until it's over. We can maximize points, but what may affect us is lack of financial motivation. We desperately need financial motivation for our things to work according to plan," said Mugeji.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Una Una have been in the lower league for over a decade and their attempts to regain premiership status continue to hit a brick wall every season.

In their last four matches they have managed to collect three points, which have come from stalemates.

They lost two nil against Greenfuel, drew with FC Wangu Mazodze, played a two-all stalemate with a determined Greyham FC, then forced a nil all draw away to Surrey FC.

If Greenfuel's current form is anything to go by, mathematically, Masvingo United are out of the race for PSL promotion.

Masvingo United's officials recently attributed their current poor spate of results to bad officiating, which they say is going on untamed.

Sources at the club have also revealed that the clock is ticking for the coach, who is reportedly facing an imminent coup at the hands of one of his lieutenants.

It is also reported that fans are baying for the coach's resignation despite the gaffer working under difficult circumstances with a depleted side.

Currently, the squad has a huge number of players who are new to Division One football, while a handful have been in the trenches for one or two seasons.

The club has failed to attract quality players due to empty coffers and this has forced Mugeji to make use of many young and inexperienced players.

In their next assignment, which may be the defining moment for the coach's future, Una Una faces Chiredzi Stars, which is seeking to maintain its winning formula after defeating Manica Diamonds Juniors 1-0 this past weekend.