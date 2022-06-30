Liberia: Deputy Speaker Lobbies for Second Cell Tower in Grand Kru County

Barclayville — Over 4,000 residents of Alawala City in Dweken, and its surroundings in District #2, Grand Kru County have begun communicating with their loved ones in and out of the county, following the construction of an Access Universal Tower.

The residents of Dweken, have a reason to celebrate, because it is the first time for people in that hard-to-reach's town to have access to communication since the creation of Grand Kru County in 1986.

This is the second Universal Access Tower lobbied for by the Deputy Speaker in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the People of District #2, Grand Kru County, Constructed by the Universal Access Fund (UAF) in partnership with K-Net, a private telecommunication company, to provide cellular communication services.

The first Universal Access Tower was built in Parluken and dedicated in 2020.

According to the UAF, the ongoing initial assessment reports from the Dweken's Access Universal Tower from a trial test indicates that the Network is available 99.75% and served 3046 calls with total duration of 1831 minutes and 3608275kbytes of data was downloaded so far.

This means that the vast majority of the citizens of Dweken and its surroundings, are enjoying communication, something they have longed for over the decades.

Meanwhile, besides the fulfilment of the two communication network towers, Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa had constructed and dedicated two schools in Dorboh and Sasstown, while the third school (Buah Taybue) will be dedicated in December.

The Deputy Speaker is also constructing two schools in Buah Wropluken and Kplio Kayken respectively.

Moreover, the Deputy Speaker had renovated and operating the Buah Jlateken Health Center, providing monthly drum of fuel to the Buah Health Center including the payment of volunteer teachers and renovated several schools, health centers, churches, mosques, youth centers among others.

Furthered, the Deputy Speaker has provided a non-refundable loans to women in Doeswen, Barforwin and Barclayville in the amount of L$4.5m and contributed to the refurbishing and maintaining of roads.